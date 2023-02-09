Many are wondering about the origin of this name. Here is the answer.

The San Remo Festival it is also beautiful for the diversity that is brought on stage in all its facets. In addition to artists who have made and are making the history of Italian music, we also find new talent with great artistic qualities ready to use the Ariston stage as a launch pad towards a prosperous career.

One of the most controversial artists in the competition is definitely the rapper Rosa Chemicalpseudonym of Manuel Franco Rocato. His song Made in Italy is a hymn to freedom but has also been at the center of various controversies raised by the deputy of Brothers of Italy Maddalena Morgante who asked for it to be excluded from the race even before hearing it for the first time.

“Franco Rocati, alias Rosa Chemical, intends to bring sex, polygamous love and ip ** no to the Festival on Onlyfans. Yet another commercial in favor of gender” – he said. In defense of the singer also took sides Amadeus who said at the press conference: “I don’t agree with the criticisms, but maybe Rosa Chemical’s piece will become her children’s favorite and after all this she will dance it too”.

Rosa Chemical has recently approached the Italian music scene. Many who did not know the rapper are wondering where his rather curious name comes from.

Rosa Chemical is called Manuel Franco Rocatowas born in Voghera in 1998 but grew up in Grugliasco, in the province of Turin. Her name comes from her mother, Rosa, and Chemical from a tribute to the band My Chemical Romance.

He made his debut in 2018 with the single Kournikova. He did however also from model for the Gucci fashion house. In 2019 the beginning of the collaboration with the producer Greg Willen: he released the single Overturned and the seven-track ep Okay Okay!!. This year on the Sanremo stage.