You will be stupid to see the look of the singer before the success.

There is no doubt that one of the artists who made the most of himself at San Remo Festival was Rosa Chemical. The author of the song Made in Italy which placed eighth in the final classification is a hymn to freedom of expression, to diversity, to the absence of stereotypes.

A piece that on the eve was also much criticized by politicians who had asked for its exclusion from the event. And instead Rose he took us on that stage and the track was well received by both critics and audiences at home.

Source: web

On the stage of the Ariston Rose he showed up with his eccentric, fluid looks, with a veil of femininity. He also caused a lot of talk for the kiss he gave on the lips to Fedez during his last performance. Rosa Chemical before the success of this festival, has risen on the Italian music scene for a few years.

Before turning her look upside down, she looked very different. Rosa Chemical is a tribute to her mum and her favorite band, i My Chemical Romance. At the registry office it is called Manuel Franco Locati and was born 25 years ago in a small village in Piedmont before leaving it to move to London.

Source: web

Before flying in United Kingdom the artist came from a difficult period of isolation and drug use. Her introverted personality, her feminine way of dressing, all seemed to be characteristics that clashed in the eyes of public opinion.

His first outlet for this uncomfortable condition came from graffiti before dedicating himself to the world of music. Thanks to his mother he moved to London where he honed his knowledge by approaching the London trap scene. At the time she already had feminine garments, what was missing was the tattoos that today also cover her face.

We have already seen him at the Festival last year when he accompanied Tananai in duets. This year took center stage.