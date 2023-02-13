On Saturday the curtain fell on the 73rd edition of the San Remo festival with the triumph of Marco Mengoni. The singer-songwriter’s victory appeared immediately obvious, his song was highly appreciated and had no rivals. He finished in second place Lazza while on the lowest step of the podium Mr. Rain.

It was a record-breaking festival with incredible audiences and tons of happenings on stage. Beyond Blanco and the act of destroying the scene of roses live, in the last episode the singer Rosa Chemical he kissed on the lips Fedez who was seated in the front row in the audience. All in front of the rapper’s wife, Clare Ferragni.

The gesture caused a lot of talk and the singer himself at the end of the event wanted to explain his truth about that kiss.

Live with rtl 102.5 Rosa Chemical admitted that he was a close friend of Fedez and that he had previously agreed that he would let him go on stage. Nothing prepared about the kiss though.

“I’m still thinking about that kiss, if so little is enough to make people talk about that alone, I’d say I did very well to do it”. And to those who claim that the gesture was prepared beforehand, the artist replies: “We didn’t agree, nothing was prepared in that kiss. It was a performance, we are artists and we do that too” – he revealed.

And about the fact that Clare Ferragni may have been annoyed by the gesture, Rosa Chemical said: “I haven’t confronted her, I hope she’s not angry.”

Then about the message he wanted to send with his song, the singer said: “At the Festival I wanted to send a message of love, freedom and equality. If I finished eighth after all those controversies, it means that they understood me and that the message has arrived. They talked about me in politics, they liked the song a lot, there was a lot of freedom, so I won the Festival”.