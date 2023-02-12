the Festival

“I’ll be in the front row, come and say hello while you sing. We can give each other a kiss. With the tongue”. As Fedez to Rosa Chemical during the episode of Moss wild (podcast live on Rai2 on the occasion of the Sanremo week), just before the final of San Remo. “If that’s all you say…”, Rosa Chemical replies. The exchange between the two makes it clear that the show that shook the Ariston was at least partially foreseen, when Rosa Chemical, during her performance, came down to the audience from Fedez, seated in the front row, mimicking an embrace with him concluded on stage with a passionate kiss.



