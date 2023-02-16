Rosa Chemical doesn’t know who Mattarella is, Selvaggia Lucarelli attacks him

Selvaggia Lucarelli attacks Rosa Chemical after the latter, during an interview with Diego Bianchi, demonstrated that he does not know what role Sergio Mattarella plays.

In the face to face, recorded before the opening night of the Sanremo Festival 2023 and broadcast during Live propaganda on the evening of Monday 13 February, Zoro asks the singer: “Mattarella is here tonight, do you know who he is?”. And he replies: “I know who he is, he is an Italian politician”.

“Yes, he’s a politician but he’s also…” Diego Bianchi pursues with Rosa Chemical answering first “he’s the Prime Minister” and then “President of the Senate”.

“What the f**k do I know? But please, now I’m going to study. Because you have to put me in this condition” adds the interpreter who then guesses: “The President of the Republic. Okay, if I see him, I recognize him.”

The interview did not go unnoticed with the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli who underlined the serious lack of the singer on her own profiles social media: “If you go to Sanremo to wave the flag of transgression by announcing that you will want to twerk for Mattarella, find out first who Mattarella is. Otherwise it ends up that the thing that really scandalizes is your ignorance more than the boring kiss to get you noticed”.

“Having said that, the tune was cute and well sung, I wonder why I should become a minor character on a boorish soap instead of a singer. Study and save yourself, believe me, because this premature drift is very Made in Italy” concludes the journalist.