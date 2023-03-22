Rosa Chemical with Marco Mengoni were two great protagonists at the last San Remo Festival. The first rose to national prominence with his song Made in Italy who is having a lot of success on the radio but also for how he behaved on stage, for example with the famous kiss given to Fedez.

The latter triumphed with the song Two lives in a victory that from the very eve appeared to be taken for granted given that his song found everyone’s support, both the audience in the hall and the one at home including the press room.

However, not everyone knows that between Rosa Chemical and Marco Mengoni there have been disagreements in the past. This was revealed by the Made in Italy singer himself, a guest on the program Say Waaad? on Radio Deejay. The episode dates back to about two years ago when Rosa mentioned Mengoni in one of her songs, literally sending him to that country for no apparent reason.

“In a song I said “Fancul0 to Marco Mengoni”. I was very clear on this: I took him as a scapegoat for a musical genre that I considered plasticky. I didn’t know him and I don’t know him personally. Then I changed my mind listening to his music: I really liked the piece with Madame. I have already publicly apologized to him and I do it now. Sorry Mark. At that moment it was like this. It’s urban music. Its part of the game. How to change your mind” – revealed Rosa Chemical.

The singer also talked about Renato Zero who after Sanremo teased him for being too similar to him by talking about doubles.

“Renato Zero dissed me but I didn’t tell him anything. I’m not a regular listener of his but obviously I know his music. If in a few years someone follows in my footsteps and takes my baton, I’m happy, it means I’ve left something good” – the words of the singer.