The shot from some time ago shows the two kissing on the lips in the street.

On the final evening of Sanremo Rosa Chemical Festival he took the stage with a kiss on the lips live worldwide with Fedez. During his performance, the singer approached the front row of the Ariston and invited Fedez to follow him on stage.

At that point she kissed him to general amazement. Clare Ferragni who was on stage apparently did not take it well and in fact the rumors of a crisis between her and Fedez follow one another.

Source: web

In reality, as explained hours later by Rosa Chemical himself, Fedez he is a great friend of hers and the two had previously decided to do something on stage even if the singer admitted that he had not said anything to Fedez about the kiss which came in a totally unexpected way.

A few days later, a photo appeared on social media that portrays Fedez and Rosa Chemical again while they kiss. The shot was shared from the influencer Deianira Marzano and that would be some time ago.

It portrays Fedez and Rosa Chemical in the street as they kiss on the lips. So it’s not the first time this has happened and the singer who sings and fights for free love has never made a fuss of it. Fedez isn’t the only person he kissed. The artist also kissed Alpha and the two appear in the song’s video clip “Snob”. Some time ago the kiss also arrived with Fred De Palma and on Sunday at Domenica In he also kissed Mara Venier.

Guest a Hyenas, Rosa Chemical clarified even more the message it intends to convey.

“I’ve always loved being a breaking artist and seeing what happened here, there was something to break, otherwise I would have just pissed off. Instead there are those who are scandalized by a little make-up, some tattoos and painted nails. A man can put on lipstick and mascara, play with the feminine part of him and still be considered less of a man than others” – he said.