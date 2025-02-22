‘Shark’ premiered in June 1975. Spain arrived in December. Fear stayed in the cinema. We did not have to get on the beach and fear that a shark will zampara in the sleeve after taking away all the prawns … Del Mar Menor. Waiting for the documentary of Amblin and Nat Geo ‘Jaws@50‘, directed by Laurent Bouzereau (‘ Five Came Back ‘), we have another at Movistar Plus+. A French directed by Olivier Bonnard and Antoine Coursat. ‘Fifty years of shark‘(Original title,’ Jaws: Making A Splash in Hollywood ‘). Lorraine Gary, Roy Scheider’s wife in the film (says they didn’t get along) and wife of producer Sidney Sheinberg. The widow of Peter Benchley, author of the novel. Ian Shaw, the son of Robert Shaw, telling how he despised Richard Dreyfuss. Carl Gottlieb, the screenwriter. And, of course, Spielberg and the others, but in file interviews. It tells how the film could go to the devil, how the shark sank, how the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard fell apart from the team … the other will have to be seen, but this is good. Although about some participation. The documentary duel is funny. The other will be broadcast in National Geographic and Disney +. At the moment, the one we can see It has many pearls. For example, Fidel Castro. Benchley’s widow tells a story by journalist Frank Mankiewicz talking to Fidel. «Castro is reading ‘Shark’ and Mankiewicz asks: ‘Why do you read that book?’ And Castro answers: ‘Because he talks about capitalist systems and the bad things that happen in them.’

Bad, very bad things, like those of ‘Zero day‘(Netflix), miniseries starring Robert De Niro. He has to face as former president of the United States, under the command of a commission, a brutal cyber attack. Written and produced by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, there are six entertaining chapters, but nothing more (or nothing less). Some good man speech gives shame. And maybe Robert De Niro, turned into Padredelanovia cartoon from which he seems to be able to leave, is the least attractive of everything. The president, a black, fantasy not realized, is Angela Bassett With an inexplicable hairstyle (Ryan Murphy treats her better in ‘American Horror Story’). There is also Lizzy Caplan as a daughter of De Niro, Joan Allen as his wife and Connie Britton as former lover and chief of cabinet. I would like to see a ‘alaoestica’ series where the redhead Britton were that chief of cabinet. And, in addition, Mozhan Navabi (Samar in ‘The Blacklist’) or Gaby Hoffman (‘Girls’) as Monica Kidder (as in ‘Paradise’, the delicious technological is a woman, which occurs in fiction again , but not in reality). The female cast is better. Jesse Plemons seems to me an errejón who has triumphed in Hollywood and has married the beautiful one.

Hopefully our maximum fear today was a white shark.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers