Oh, mother, the poetry of Alejandra Pizarnik in ‘On Friday!’. Elisa Mouliáa recited it. 24 hours after his statement before the judge regarding the complaint against Errejón, he went to Telecinco to tell more or less the same thing. He pulled Pizarnik: «No…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
#Rosa #Belmonte #Poetry #prime #time
Leave a Reply