01/18/2025



Updated at 2:23 p.m.























Oh, mother, the poetry of Alejandra Pizarnik in ‘On Friday!’. Elisa Mouliáa recited it. 24 hours after his statement before the judge regarding the complaint against Errejón, he went to Telecinco to tell more or less the same thing. He pulled Pizarnik: «No…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only