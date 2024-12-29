Bart Simpson turns 11 years old. He’s had 10 since the first episode. Since it was on ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’ as a section. What a surprise that the great Tracey Ullman was also a surprise at the end of the year. And I won’t say more. Having seen the premiere of season 36 of ‘The Simpsons’, I’m not very sure that it will fulfill those 11 and end up breaking the encapsulated temporal space of Springfield. Disney+ broadcasts the last season of Matt Groening’s drawings. For now, there is a chapter. Plus the previous 35 seasons. All that that happened for so long at noon on Antena 3. ‘The Simpsons’ does not generate discussion. Of hating yourself. They are what they are. It is television and there is no discussion on television. Although people insist on it. For example, for ‘The New Years’ now that we go through the time in which the Sorogoyen series takes place. It seems that there are two Spains, the one that sees in ‘The New Years’ how everyday life is sublimated and the one that does not see something that interests it in that couple over time. I already said when it premiered that the series written by Sara Cano, Paula Fabra and Sorogoyen, was between Linklater and Rohmer with a bit of Bergman. My fundamental problem is that I am not interested in these people (Ana and Óscar) and, therefore, I do not care what happens to them. It happens to me like Vero (Lucía Martín Abello) when years later she tells Óscar that she only dates people who do therapy anymore, that everyone should manage their shit. But I’m glad of the viscerality with which many try to convince me of what a great series it is. And the same thing is happening with ‘Conclave’. It’s okay that it works like a seventies Alan J. Pakula film and that the cast is extraordinary, but the conclusion is hilarious and ruins everything that I have been liking before (except Stanley Tucci’s skullcap, which I don’t like and Look, it’s hard for something not to sit well with Stanley Tucci). But again it is an opinion or a feeling. I can think that the best I’ve seen this year (a list, a list) is ‘Want’ in drama, ‘Hacks’ in comedy and ‘Evil’ in King stuff, which is another category. And what category. Related News TVEO opinion If ‘Querer’ is a major work Rosa Belmonte We must highlight the simplicity of everything, the script, the staging, the way of telling the story, far from any coup d’effect and any clichéBut yes What you like most is a series by Taylor Sheridan or ‘Dreams of Freedom’, well that’s great. I like them too. And the tortilla with onion and without onion. I’m not going to argue. Furthermore, there have been almost 700 fiction premieres. I have read in ‘Vertele’ that 49 in January, 53 in February, 66 in March, 55 in April, 59 in May, 55 in June, 45 in July, 44 in August, 53 in September, 76 in October, 70 in November and 57 in December. Mother of my life. It does not surprise me that ‘Mamen Mayo’ (SkyShowtime), despite its promotion by Silvia Abril on television, has passed more discreetly than it should have. Or that Disney+ had not even promoted ‘Say Nothing’, the miniseries that adapts the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. However, what a promotion for ‘The Simpsons’. As if he needed it.

