Interviewed by Fanpage.itthe lawyer Luisa Bordeaux, one of the defense lawyers of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano, told how his client learned of the admission of the request for review of the trial. She would have been the one to warn her husband Olindo, in one of their phone calls.

In recent weeks the case related to the Erba massacrewhich occurred on 11 December 2006 in the small urban center in the province of Como.

We started talking about it again because after 17 years, the Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia accepted the request presented by the lawyers of Rosa and Olindo, regarding the possibility of review the sentence which saw them sentenced to life imprisonment.

In recent days, some of the lawyers from the pool that deals with the defense of spouses had already spoken. Today, interviewed by Fanpage.itspoke Louise BordeauxRosa Bazzi's lawyer.

The lawyer said he had heard from Bazzi by telephone after the news of the admission of the application. She had already learned about it from television, and obviously was very interested in it happy.

Apparently, explains Bordeaux, it would have been Rosa himself tell Olindo firstduring one of their usual phone calls.

The happiness and hope of Rosa Bazzi

He immediately expressed his satisfaction. She is very hopeful, even if she cannot go into the merits of the matter. The fact that they accepted her request gave her a lot of confidence in the outcome of the next hearing on March 1st.

In the next phone calls, the lawyer explains, he will speak with you about the defensive strategy which they will bring to the courtroom on March 1st.

We will clearly take care of the technical part. Rosa doesn't know the subject and she can't go into the merits of what will happen on March 1st. She is very confident, she does not have a cynical or pessimistic approach to the outcome of the hearing. She is happy, she made me understand and she hopes that everything goes well.

Olindo also experiences the same feelings of happiness and hope in the Opera prison where he is locked up. The hope of Rosa, Olindo and their lawyers is that the new evidence that will be presented will convince the judges to reopen the process.