Minister Rosa Weber, vice-president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) the crime news in which Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), Deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) ) and Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of Education, Renan Carneiro, call for the investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, for alleged prevarication regarding the inclusion of children between five and eleven years old in the immunization program. against covid-19.

Opening a view to the PGR is a customary procedure, since it is up to the Public Ministry to decide whether there are elements to open an investigation. Rosa’s dispatch is dated January 7th and was published this Monday, 24th.

In the petition sent to the Supreme Court, the parliamentarians and the Secretary of State cite the chain of events involving the authorization of the use of the Comirnaty vaccine in the childhood immunization campaign in the country as proof of the inaction of the federal government in the mobilization to include children in the National Program of Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid (PNO).

On December 12, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of the immunizing agent in the population between five and eleven years old, but only on January 15 of this year did vaccination begin, after resistance from the Health Ministry.

The authors of the crime news also cite Bolsonaro’s statements on December 19, when the president said he asked the Minister of Health to require parents and guardians to sign a term of responsibility to vaccinate children, in addition to proposing the charge. of medical prescription at vaccination posts, even when researchers refuse to take the measure.

According to the document sent to the Supreme Court, another government measure that would prove the crime of malfeasance was Queiroga’s decision to convene a public consultation between December 24 and January 2 to question those responsible about the proposed medical recommendation, as well as the hearing held on the 4th of this month to evaluate Anvisa’s decision to release childhood immunization.

“It appears that the conduct of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, potentially configure deliberate and coordinated actions to delay the inclusion of the vaccine against Covid-19 for children aged five to eleven years in the National Plan. of Immunization, imposing obstacles that generate delays in defining the vaccination campaign strategy, logistics, acquisition, distribution and monitoring of the process as a whole”, argue the signatories of the crime news in the petition sent to the Supreme Court.

Anti-vaccination technical note

This Monday, the 24th, the same subscribers to the crime news sent by Rosa to the PGR presented to the Federal Court of the Federal District, together with other congressmen, a popular action asking for the removal of the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto.

An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, Angotti Neto is the author of the technical note from the Ministry of Health that classifies hydroxychloroquine – a drug with proven ineffectiveness against the new coronavirus – as ‘effective’ and states that vaccines against covid-19 – widely tested immunizers and approved, responsible for reducing deaths from covid-19 worldwide – do not demonstrate the same effectiveness.

