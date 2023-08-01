Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2023 – 7:05 pm Share

The President of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber, forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office a request for an investigation into the conduct of deputy Marco Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, for alleged “manifestations of political violence and democratic intolerance” against the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The request was made by Deputy Zeca Dirceu, who requests investigation into alleged crimes of threat, incitement to crime, apology for crime and arbitrary violence.

Sending representations to the PGR is a standard procedure in the STF. It is up to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office to issue an opinion on the initiation of investigations. In the case in question, the opinion must be prepared by the Attorney General’s Office because it involves a deputy, who has jurisdiction by prerogative of function.

Thus, the body headed by Augusto Aras should analyze Zé Trovão’s statements in a video recorded on July 21. In it, the deputy states: “Hey Lula, you bandit, you thief! You are a crook, a thief! Uncondemned, that justice in this Brazil that is worthless gave you safe conduct so you can sit in a presidential chair today. A good criminal is a criminal in jail or in a coffin”.

Zé Trovão became a well-known character amid the anti-democratic acts of September 7, 2021. He even took office wearing an electronic anklet, due to restrictions imposed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the midst of the investigation. Before, he even spent months on the run and ended up arrested, but later placed under house arrest.