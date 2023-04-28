The Prosecutor of Como defends the work of the judiciary on the final conviction of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano for the Erba massacre. In response to the statements of the deputy attorney general of Milan Cuno Tarfusser, who cast shadows on the investigation by asking for the process to be reviewed, in an official document signed by the acting attorney of the Republic Massimo Astori it is reiterated that the “substantial and in-depth sentences” on the matter of December 2006 do not leave “room for perplexity”, claiming the “correctness of the work of the public prosecutor and of the Carabinieri”.

The couple’s confessions would be “detailed confessions down to the description of every minimum and most atrocious detail” and would constitute overwhelming evidence in support of the accusation. Astori, who was already a magistrate in the Como prosecutor’s office in 2006, has not ruled out legal initiatives “to protect the office’s image”. For the investigators, therefore, there is no doubt that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were Rosa and Olindo, who, however, have always professed their innocence since entering prison and for several weeks have been hoping for the case to be reopened in the face of new elements which, according to the their lawyers should change the cards on the table in an already written and sedimented procedural history.

“Applications all considered devoid of any novelty and of significant probative attitudes”, writes Massimo Astori, who goes into open confrontation with Tarfusser: “It is surprising that the revision proposal was quickly and fully disclosed before its transmission to the competent authority to evaluate it and before its eventual use in the proceedings. It is surprising that the premise mentions the collaboration of the defenses. Finally, that the deed contains expressions that contain accusations of abusive and illegitimate conduct, if not actual crimes, against magistrates of the Como prosecutor’s office, 16 years after the facts and without any justification”.