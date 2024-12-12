After last Wednesday’s tie, Rosa and Manu faced each other again in Pasapalabra to try to take the boatwhich this Thursday was at 976,000 euros.

The man from Madrid had 142 seconds to try to resolve his Rosco number 147 in the Antena 3 contest. Manu answered three letters and gave the Galician the turn.

Rosa faced her 17th Rosco with 137 seconds, of which he consumed 15 to answer two questions that Roberto Leal asked him before speaking.

In the exchange of turns, The contestant was the first to reach Z with 21 correct answers and 27 seconds to try to answer the four letters he had left.

Manu finished the first round with 17 hits and 41 seconds, far behind his opponent, who had 22 correct letters. Rosa endured the conversation while the man from Madrid answered questions.

Finally, the Galician decided to stick with those successes, waiting to see what his rival would do.

The veteran contestant got the F right, tying with Rosa, but he hesitated on the L, the P and the V, so decided to stand to tie with his opponent and avoid both The Blue Chair in the following program.