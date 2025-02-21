With the aim of a boat with 1,258,000 euros. Thus began this Thursday’s duel in THE ROSCO of Pasapalabra Between Rosa and Manu, the number 64 since the Galician arrived at the Antena 3 contest.

For the second time in his career and this week, Rosa was the first to start answering the questions that Roberto Leal asked her with the 140 seconds accumulated in the program of the day.

After answering the A and doubting the B, he gave way to Manu, who began playing with 138 seconds. But after listening to the presenter’s question, The Madrid spent a word without any success.

The veteran contestant took speed in the exchange of shifts and It was the first to get to the Z with 20 successes and 28 secondswhile his adversary still went for the ñ with 8 hits and 85 seconds.

The Galician finished the first round with 18 successes and 33 seconds, to rebufo de Manu, who had 21 successes and 23 seconds in his second round of THE ROSCO.

The hurry entered the Madrid, precipitating in the response of the z and mistakes, adding his first mistake and running out of boat options.

In his next turn, Manu decided to stand with 21 successes and a failurewhile Rosa had the same successes, but she had 19 seconds to try to go for the boat.





But since he did not know any of the four letters they had left, he preferred not to risk and plant, proclaiming winner of the day program and sending Manu to The blue chair.