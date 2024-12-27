Rosa and Manu are starring in one of the most even matchups in the history of Pasapalabra on Antena 3. Both contestants alternate their visits to The Blue Chair with the occasional tie.

As happened this Thursday, where The Galician and the Madrid player tied for the sixth time in the 26 duels who have starred in The Rosco of the contest.

Manu was the first to start answering the questions that Roberto Leal asked him in the last test of the program in search of the boat (with 1,030,000 euros) with the 147 accumulated during the day’s delivery.

The Madrid native left everyone speechless when he chained a spectacular streak of 15 consecutive correct answers before deciding to give the turn to his rival when hesitating on the letter P.

Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

“You’ve met, right? Are you in a hurry? Congratulations”the presenter of Pasapalabra told him when he competed after such a streak of quick answers.

“Is this your record in all the programs you have with us?” the Sevillian asked him, but Manu replied no: “I started when I was 17, but I remember it because it was my first Rosco“.





Rosa, for her part, had 134 seconds to try to catch up with his opponent, but after matching five letters, he decided to pass the word and continue playing.

The Madrid native reached Z with 21 hits and 37 seconds to face the second round and the letters that were missing. The Galician, for her part, did it with 19 hits and 24 seconds.

In the exchange of turns, Rosa was the first to run out of time with 23 correct answers and no mistakes. At that moment, Manu had 21 hits and 17 seconds of time to see if he was going for the pot or decided to stand.

In the end he preferred to play it safe, reached the tie and stoodboth avoiding risking their continuity in Pasapalabra in The Blue Chair in the next program.