Both Rosa and Manu wanted to have a ‘peaceful night’ and this Monday they signed a tie in The Rosco of Pasapalabra to be able to spend a peaceful Christmas Eve without the fear of arguing The Blue Chair in the next program.

With a pot of 1,018,000 euros as a goalthe man from Madrid was the first to face Roberto Leal’s questions with the 140 seconds accumulated in the day’s program.

After answering two letters, he decided to give the turn to his opponent, who used 30 seconds of the 131 he had to chain a long streak of six correct letters before passing the word.

In the exchange of turns and responses, it was Rosa the first to reach Z with 18 hits and 24 seconds of time. Next, it was Manu who finished the first lap with 17 hits and 34 seconds.

When the Galician reached 22 correct answers, she saw that she did not know the answer to the letters she had left (G, M and R), He preferred not to risk it and decided to stand.

His rival, for his part, had one less success for the tie and still had 18 seconds to respond. And so it was, Manu answered correctly to the O and preferred to stand to tie and avoid The Blue Chair.