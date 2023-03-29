The victim’s father was in the courtroom at the time of the life imprisonment application

In the case of the death of Rosa Alfierirequired life imprisonment for Elpidio D’Ambra, defendant in the process concerning the femicide of the young girl of only 23 years. In the classroom there was also the Rose’s father, who had some moments of tension with the man accused of having taken away forever the affection of her beloved daughter.

Deputy prosecutor Rosanna Esposito has asked for life imprisonment for Elpidio D’Ambra, the man charged with the death of Rosa Alfieri. The 23-year-old girl originally from Grumo Nevano was found lifeless in her home on February 1, 2022.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the girl would have been strangled. Perhaps she had said no to the man’s requests for a relationship. She she resisted with all her might, but he didn’t make it. The defendant would then try to lose track of him.

Taking the life of a twenty-year-old girl for such a despicable reason shakes the consciences of all of us. It is unthinkable that a woman parks her car in her home and never leaves alive.

These are the words of the deputy prosecutor. The Prosecutor also asked “the aggravating circumstance of abject and futile reasons, the non-recognition of generic extenuating circumstances and life imprisonment for the accused“.

For the death of Rosa Alfieri, life imprisonment is required for the only defendant in the case

There were also moments of tension between the girl’s father and the defendant in the courtroom. Especially when the girl’s body was projected on the monitors at the time of the discovery by the police.

Elpidio D’Ambra apologized to Rosa’s family in November last year. He said he had a monster in his head that told him to do those things. But the father had not accepted the apology: