It took several days, but finally, Rosa managed to defeat Manu in The Rosco of Pasapalabra for the first time so far in 2025, sending the Madrid native to The Blue Chair in the next program.

This Wednesday the jackpot was at 1,072,000 eurosthe Galician being the first to face Roberto Leal’s questions with the 144 seconds achieved during the day’s program.

After achieving a streak of six solved letters, he decided to give the turn to his opponent, who had 133 seconds to solve the 25 Rosco letters. Manu answered a question before speaking.

In the exchange of turns, Rosa was the fastest to reach Z with 18 hits and 28 seconds. The Madrid native, for his part, concluded the first round with 16 hits and 32 seconds.

The Galician continued with her turns reaching 21 hits, while Manu was going to slip in time and successes until he made a mistake on the T, making his first mistake.

Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

With 21 correct answers, both contestants, but with the disadvantage of Manu’s failure, the two They exchanged turns until the man from Madrid failed again.this time in the M, leaving victory on a plate to his rival.

Rosa remained at 21 correct answers, so the man from Madrid, with a smile, answered the E wrong and let time pass on the P until He finished his participation with 21 hits and three errors.





The Galician got one more rightbut with 22 correct answers he made a mistake in the Y, concluding the duel, but taking the victory of the day, so Manu will have to compete in the test most hated by the contestants of Pasapalabra, The Blue Chair.