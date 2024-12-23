After their defeat last Friday in The Rosco of Pasapalabra, Rosa had to fight the dreaded Blue Chair this monday in order to continue participating in the contest.

The Galician already had 10,800 euros in the 24 programs played and received as a rival Salvador, a retired man from Murcia who came wanting to fight the contestant.

In the distribution of letters, A was for Salvador and G for Rosa. The first to fail was the Murcianwho was betrayed by the nerves of his debut on Antena 3.

But The next was the Galician, who tied with errors with her opponent, seeing its elimination very wax. After a constant exchange of turns, it was Salvador who made a mistake again, being eliminated.

Next, Roberto Leal greeted the orange team formed by Manu, Aura Garrido and Jorge González. Then he greeted the members of the blue team: Rosa, Juanjo Ballesta and Juana Cordero.

The presenter told the contestant: “One day it catches you The Blue Chair a little distracted and going home”. The Galician explained the bad time she had in the test where she had almost been eliminated in Pasapalabra.

“From home everything is very easy, but there, with the pulses at a thousandyou have to process everything very quickly. Sometimes you stay with a word and, when you process it, maybe you say the wrong one,” Rosa confessed.