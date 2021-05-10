Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy recovered his best level of play and with a record of 68 strokes (-3) concluded the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship tournament as the new champion (274, -10) by having an impact advantage over Mexican Abraham Ancer (275, -9), who finished second.

McIlroy found his comfort zone at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, where he claimed the first title in 18 months, a trophy that he urgently needed to win.

The new champion kept the suspense until the end after he made two putts of more than 13 meters on the 18th hole to close it with a bogey that allowed him to avoid the playoff with Ancer.

It is true that the tournament did not end brilliantly, but the important thing was to finish 18 months since his last victory at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, in addition to finding a strong appearance of his game as he prepares to return to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship.

“It’s never easy,” said McIlroy, who won a cash prize of $ 1,458,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. “It felt like a long time that I didn’t enjoy this moment of triumph.”

McIlroy seemed on the verge of being speechless as he won Mother’s Day, thinking of his mother, Rosie, and his wife Erica. She was at the Quail Hollow Club with her daughter, Poppy, and McIlroy was hugging them before signing her card.

Ancer ran three birdies in a row and nearly closed with a quarter, posting a 66 (-5) for second place., the fourth of his career as the Mexican seeks his first PGA Tour title.

McIlroy, who achieved his 19 career win and his third at Quail Hollow Club, said the Wells Fargo tournament was one of his favorites. since he won the first title in the 2010 edition.

“I couldn’t have a better scenario to break the losing streak and do it here”McIlroy stressed.

Ancer, who won a cash prize of $ 882,900, acknowledged that he had done a great tournament, going from less to more, but felt a bit “frustrated” to stay at the gates of the title.

“I had a perfect course, everything went well for me, and it would have been interesting to have reached the playoff to decide the title, but in the end the credit to McIlroy, that in the end he found a way not to succumb at the 18th hole, “said Ancer, who took 300 points for the FedEx Cup qualification, where he now ranks fourteenth, three ahead of McElroy.

American Keith Mitchell, who started the final round with a two-shot lead and quickly extended it to three with a 6 iron from a fairway bunker in an increasingly strong breeze at ten feet for the birdie, in the end his short game betrayed him and he had to settle for third place, which he shared with Norwegian Viktor Hovland by accumulating (276 strokes, 8).

Together with Ancer, Argentine Emiliano Grillo was the second best classified of the five Latin American players who made it to the weekend’s competition.

Grillo finished the fourth round with a record of 70 hits (-1) and accumulated 282 (-2) that left him in fourteenth place he shared with three other players, who took home a cash prize of $ 143,775 and 54 FedEx Cup points.

The young Chilean Joaquín Niemann completed the last round of the tournament with a signed card of 71 strokes (even) and finished eighteenth (283, -1), the same record that seven other golfers achieved.

Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas (286, +2) ranked 43rd and the Mexican Carlos Ortiz (290, +6), 65.