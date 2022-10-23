An old acquaintance returns to number one in world golf. Rory McIlroy won The CJ Cup this Sunday, a tournament on the American circuit in South Carolina, and with the victory he regained the first position in the ranking dethroning Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy, 33, prevailed with 17 under par, one shot ahead of American Kurt Kitayama, two over Korean KH Lee and three over Jon Rahm and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

It is the ninth time McIlroy has climbed to the top of the world rankings, for a total of 106 weeks so far at the top. The last time he was number one was more than two years ago, between February 9 and July 18, 2020. Since then, Jon Rahm (in four stages), Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson have paraded through the top. With this Sunday’s victory, McIlroy accumulates 35 wins in his professional career, and consolidates the great game he has shown almost all this year, with four places among the top 10 in the big four of 2022: second in the Augusta Masters, eighth at the PGA, fifth at the US Open and third at the British Open at Saint Andrews. The Northern Irishman has touched his fifth major in each appointment, a career that stopped eight years ago, in 2014, with his bingo at the British Open and the PGA.

Rahm was on the verge of finishing off his brilliant day on Friday, when he signed the record for the Congaree Golf Club course with 62 strokes. On Saturday and Sunday he suffered to hold on to the route, with cards of 70 and 69 strokes. In the last round he shared the lead with McIlroy after three birdies on the first five holes, but failed to keep up the pace on the second part of the course. A bogey on the par three of 14, when his ball got stuck in the wall of a bunker, and a tie in the 15th they stifled their chances of adding their third win of the year, after the Mexico Open and the Spanish Open.

