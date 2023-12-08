Golfer Rory McIlroy said the European Tour will have to “rewrite the rules” for Ryder Cup eligibility after Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf. and indicated his desire for the Spanish champion to be in the next edition of the tournament.

The LIV circuit, backed by Saudi Arabia, caused an earthquake in golf by announcing after weeks of speculation that the Basque golfer will join that circuit under a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the media.

Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio García were all ruled out of playing for Europe in the Ryder Cup after having signed for LIV. And Henrik Stenson was stripped of the team captaincy.

The reaction of Rory McIlroy, one of the great opponents of the LIV

World number two McIlroy, who from the beginning has been a staunch opponent of the LIV, said that if Rahm followed them to the Saudi tour, he would ask the DP World Tour, the former European Tour, to reconsider its position.

“Jon will be at Bethpage (in New York, home of the next Ryder) in 2025,” predicted the Northern Irishman McIlroy. for Sky Sports on Thursday, hours after Rahm’s signing to LIV was confirmed.

“So because of that decision, the European Tour will have to rewrite the Ryder eligibility rules,” added the golfer, who noted that he wants “Jon Rahm on the team for the next Ryder Cup.”

McIlroy had stated at the beginning of the year that none of the players transferred to the LIV should be able to play for Europe in the Ryder Cup. Rahm was one of the architects of Europe’s victory in the last Ryder.

