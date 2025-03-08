The Barcelona Victory Theater will host on Monday, March 10, the presentation of The evening of the year 5 from Ibai Llanos. In it, the names of its participants will be announced, as well as the date and headquarters of the long -awaited boxing event that, in its previous edition, managed to beat the spectators record On a direct on Twitch.

Waiting for an official confirmation, social networks have been filled with numerous rumors about media personalities that could rise to the ring this year. Among them, according to the journalist Javier de Hoyos from his Tiktok account, content creators are included as The Grefg, Byviruzzz and Roro Well, But they are not the only ones.

In the midst of the avalanche of speculation, one of the names that has generated the most expectation is that of Juan Guarnizo, Who, casually, has been in Barcelona for several days. And is that the streamer Colombian, far from dissipating doubts, has fueled suspicions about their participation in The evening during his last direct on Twitch.

So much so that, despite having denied its involvement, numerous Internet users already point it out as a possible rival of Westcol, with whom he would have starred in a rifirrafe in the past. If confirmed, this fight would be the “first CONTRACT WITH REAL BEEF In all years of The evening of the year “, As Ibai promised a few weeks ago.

This Thursday, also, of Hoyos, a collaborator of that we were, he put the name of Guarnizo again in the center of the conversation, but, on this occasion, he did so to refer to a supposed filtration than the streamer He would have committed during a talk on his Twitch channel with Barcagamer, Elded and Roberto Cein, who would confirm his exclusive.

So, during a telephone conversation with Renrize, the streamerapparently without realizing that he was on speaker, he let out a key fact: Roro would be one of the participants in one of the “female fighting”, of the seven fights that are planned in total.

A revelation that, as there is no official confirmation, feeds the speculation about their participation. Also, waiting to know the details about one of the most popular streaming events of the year, the television journalist announced that the evening will be held next Saturday, July 26 at the Stadium of The Cartuja of Seville.