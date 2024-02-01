Roraima Energia says that “so far it had no information about the reason for the outage”, but that “the problem occurred in the power generator”

All municipalities in Roraima were without power this Thursday (Feb 1, 2024). According to the company responsible for the service in the State, Roraima Energia, the outage occurred from 11:20 am, “affecting the entire State”. According to the company, as of 4pm, the power supply had not yet returned to normal.

Since privatization in 2018, when it ceased to belong to Eletrobras, the company has been controlled by Consórcio Oliveira Energia and was renamed Roraima Energia.

Contacted by Brazil Agencythe company said that “until now there was no information about the reason for the fall”What a “The problem occurred with the power generator”.

As it is not connected to the SIN (National Interconnected System), the State of Roraima has its energy generated almost entirely by local thermal plants. Until March 2019, energy was partially supplied by Venezuela, which compensated for any local generation problems.

Currently, most of the energy in the State comes from Roraima Energia's own thermoelectric plants.

With information from Brazil Agency.