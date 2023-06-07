On June 17, 1995, Gabriel Amat (PP) became mayor of Roquetas de Mar (Almería) for the first time. 28 years have passed and, after eight municipal elections and different majorities, only he has sat in the mayor’s chair. As if time did not wear out his control, 28-M Amat swept away all his rivals. With 14,318 votes and 15 councilors out of 27 possible, the popular mayor has surpassed the second, the PSOE, by almost 10,000 ballots. The city of today does not resemble the town of then. The Roquetas of the first mayor’s office, with 36,000 inhabitants, lived off agriculture and tourism was incipient. There they settled in 1963 the first greenhouses in Almería. Today’s Roquetas, with 102,000 people, is dedicated to mass tourism, commerce and hospitality, and a agriculture under plastic that occupies almost every square meter available outside the urban area. Everything with a constant: Gabriel Amat always wins.

Years ago, Amat he defined himself as a farmer although some local sources refine that description to an agricultural businessman, which is not necessarily the same. Over time he became a greenhouse builder and owner of car dealerships in the province of Almería. Gabriel Amat Ayllón, who was born 78 years ago in a town on the coast of Granada, Albuñol, entered politics as a councilor for Roquetas in 1979. Since then, with a three-year hiatus (1983-1986), he has always held a position in City Hall. More than four decades that, in practice, Miguel Ángel Nieto, owner of a pastry shop on Avenida Juan Carlos I in the city, sums up in one sentence: “As long as Amat is here, Amat is going to come out”. Nieto explains the course of events at each election date: “Before the elections, people always comment that this is crap, that we have to change. In fact, if you talked to people four days before the last ones, it seemed like they didn’t come out. In the end, it has devastated. It’s always the same.”

A former IU official who prefers not to reveal his name gives an opinion that ends up in the same place: “He never trusts himself, he never takes an election for granted or lets go. On this occasion he has created a megamobilization for fear of Vox ”. Before the elections, he explains, “there are always rumors of the weakness of the PP, that they do not reach an absolute majority; in reality, they always come from them, from Gabriel, so that their voters do not relax, ”he adds,“ and the results are what they are ”. Belén Pérez, candidate for IU/Podemos, who have formed a single candidacy, attributes Amat’s success to abstention, which reached 49.35%, and to “the wave of the right”: “We will have to make ourselves look at why people He has stayed at home.” “Amat met with all the associations and groups. We have asked to meet with them and they have not wanted to”, acknowledges Pérez.

Eva Pérez, president of the City Center Merchants Association, praises the Impulsa municipal plan that financed 70% of all pandemic expenses. “We were very grateful for that and it started from him,” she sums up. Clara, from Granada, who lives in Roquetas de Mar For 45 years, he has had another opinion: “I don’t like how he treats citizens and distributes the work to whoever he wants. You should retire now.” In the Flores hardware store, a few meters from the mayor’s house, the owner is happy. “As a neighbor he is always there and the city has been adapting to the times.” And, without having heard it, she finishes off Nieto’s idea: “Here the acronyms don’t matter, as long as he presents himself he will win because there are no options.”

That there are no options is not literally like that. In the municipal elections, the roqueteros have been able to choose between 13 ballots. The PSOE have obtained municipal representation, with 4,932 votes and five councillors; Vox, with four councilors; the local right-wing formation Almería Avanza, two councilors; and IU/Podemos, a councilor. The other eight have been left without representation adding 3,512 votes.

Manolo García, PSOE candidate for mayor, finds no explanation for that majority. “There comes a time when it seems that we don’t even understand politics. We have presented a magnificent candidacy, open to new people but not even then, ”he says. And he complains that Amat is voted for “in a city where there are still no urban bus lines, there is no National Police because they don’t want to, they haven’t put up a tree in years, there are 20,000 empty homes and no industrial employment is being created.” ”: “We have 17 kilometers of magnificent beaches without any added value. For us this has no other explanation than the captive vote or patronage”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The dispersion in many political groups is not accidental, comments the former IU position: “Amat likes that there are many so that there is that dispersion of the vote that is of no use later.” He is fond, he says, of “divide and conquer.” In any case, this ex-politician considers that he “is a good politician: he knows how to read the wave and side with it; he is always in the right place and when he is not, as he did when supporting Cospedal, he corrects himself and returns to the right place”. But he adds other reasons: “His publicity campaign for him is beastly, it is a constant bombardment that does not let anyone hear anything from others. Then there is that the PSOE is idling and the IU/Podemos union is not a real unit, it is an empty shell with little else.

“I have won all the lawsuits and there have been many”

Gabriel Amat, as he explained by telephone to EL PAÍS, sees it easier. His victories are due to “work” and to “comply” with what he commits to. “The council has no debts, the tax burden is lower than in most cities, we are the first or second in prompt payment in Andalusia and among the top 10 in Spain.” He also insists on a radical transformation of Roquetas, something evident if one takes into account that its population has tripled in less than three decades. The municipal budget reaches, says its mayor, 108 million euros per year.

In addition to the municipal arena, Amat is frequently summoned in court, but has not been convicted. “All the lawsuits I have had I have won and there have been many. And the newspapers criticize me but then they have not been able to apologize for what they have told me. My satisfaction is that all the accusations and lawsuits have been won by me, ”he says. And regarding whether he is going to continue presenting himself: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I have desire and strength, but God will say “.

In Roquetas de Mar there are 113 nationalities and Romanians and Moroccans are the largest communities. Ali Yahya, 36, of whom he has spent 22 in Roquetas, says that he lives well. The wage in agriculture is 43 euros a day and “they have opened the mosques that we need.” To the Romanian community – 9,000 in total, 3,000 of them registered in recent months according to the PSOE –, mostly orthodox evangelists, the City Council and the Almería Provincial Council financed the purchase of a plot for a basilica. With religious needs covered, the city does not suffer from major problems due to its multiculturalism. It is what the former IU position calls “peace of Roquetas”, which he later associates with a “strong patronage system based on giving many subsidies and, if not, letting them do”. For Amat, on the other hand, it is to meet the needs of his municipality.