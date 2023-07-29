Ropecon | A man from Pori has been dressing up for ten years and makes his own clothes – Misunderstandings arise in hardware stores

The role-playing event Ropecon broke its visitor record set last year already on Saturday. The guests were fantasy characters from Dr. Conirutto to Pahattare.
Role playing event Ropecon opened on Friday and gathered a large number of people interested in role-playing, board games and other games in Helsinki Messuhalli.
The theme this time is past and future. It can also be seen in the outfits of the participants in the event, among which there are plenty of historical and futuristic ensembles. There is an elf, a bad girl, a different type of warrior and a manga character.
A person from Pori especially catches the eye from the crowd Timo Koivu. He is dressed as Doctor Conirutto. The character is influenced by the historical plague doctor.
Many people ask to photograph Koivu inside the event. Outside the exhibition hall, the outfit gathers wondering looks.
Birch is a long-term enthusiast. He says that he has been attending Ropecon events for ten years in the Cosplay mind. Cosplay, dressing up as different characters, attracts Koivu because he thinks it’s a great way to combine skills from different fields.
While working on costumes, you can sew, make armor from foam or paper by folding and curing with resin.
“Going to a hardware store and asking for fiberglass resin has its own charm. The salesman asks for a boat or a car, and I answer that for a breastplate,” says Koivu.
“
“I love dressing up and I always overdo it.”
Ropecon is setting a new visitor record this year. The event gathered a record 5,900 visitors last year.
This year’s goal is 7,000 visitors. According to the main organizers, there were already an estimated 5,900 visitors on Saturday afternoon.
“
“The character is a fairy of darkness. He likes to eat children.”
The guest of honor at Ropecon this year is a German figure painting pioneer Roma Lappat and the board game review program Shut Up & Sit Down.
Europe’s largest role-playing event organized by volunteers is a three-day event and continues until Sunday. This year’s Ropecon is the thirtieth in a row.
Ropecon at the Helsinki Fair Center on 30.7. until.
#Ropecon #man #Pori #dressing #ten #years #clothes #Misunderstandings #arise #hardware #stores
Leave a Reply