The trailer for the Hollywood live action film has been released on YouTube Root Letterbased on the visual novel of the same name developed by KADOKAWA GAMES. The film, directed by Sonja O’Hara, will be released onSeptember 1st this year in US theaters and on-demand. Despite the change of setting and characters, the plot should still remain similar to that seen in the game.

In the film, Carlos is a teenage pen pal of Sarah, but Sarah is one day reported missing after sending one last letter claiming to have killed someone. At that point Carlos goes to his hometown and interrogates her friends to try to find her. KADOKAWA GAMES had announced the start of the film as early as 2018 stating that the film would be produced and distributed by Akatsuki Entertainment USAwhile as can be seen from the trailer it will be Ammo Entertainment to deal with it. We leave you the trailer below wishing you good viewing.

Source: Entertainment Squad Street Siliconera