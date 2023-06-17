The cover of the album-book of The electrical reason gives an idea of ​​how far the author’s gaze reaches. It is a photograph of the Doñana pikes, earthen depressions that continue to be at the center of the political controversy of this pre-electoral time. They are hollows full of a unique and wild life, although seen from afar they seem flat, all the same. Something similar happens to flamenco and flamencos: it doesn’t matter how much they flee from clichés, because they always turn to them to explain their life and work. Perhaps because they are usually seen and narrated by people who watch them from afar.

Raúl Rodríguez (Seville, 1974) is not that he observes flamenco from up close, it’s that he analyzes it from within. And in his latest job, more than ever. That is why he says that the subject, he, has ended up becoming an object of study after a 10-year journey delving into the mestizo origin of flamenco. One of the results is this concept: “Afro-Andalusian Caribbean”, a cultural zone scattered throughout the world, which he concentrates in a trilogy that closes La razón eléctrica.

The first part, reason for sound, It was the result of a doctoral thesis in Anthropology in which he defended that flamenco has one leg in America and another in Africa. In the second, the electric root, traveled to verify on the ground, with its protagonists, its history and its instruments, that that idea was valid. The last installment is the return home. Although his house is already all those places and none. That is why it is impossible to say when listening to it where flamenco begins and where it ends when its author inverts the starting and ending points.

After traveling through Haiti, Mexico, Mali or Senegal, he affirms without hesitation that “creation is the mother of tradition”. And he says it knowing that speaking of tradition for a flamenco means including the term “betrayal” in the concept. It is because the trend still persists among the most orthodox to put doors to the field. But these guardians live in an incomplete past, a time that lacks data, something that Rodríguez is in charge of remembering when he says that in 16th century Seville, 15% of the population was black. How could these people and their culture not influence the environment?

For this reason, although he has defined himself for some time as an anthropomusic, it would not hurt to place Rodríguez in the category of thinker, that of flamenco artists with very solid cultural and theoretical wickerwork who put their ideas on the stage. Belén Maya is an example when she delves into issues of class or gender in her dance lectures. Or Fernando López, a dancer who addresses the LGTBI issue in his books and his shows. And Rodríguez, with his lyrics and his music, is looking for roots, but also, in some way, a new distribution of legacies.

It never occurs to anyone to say that Paco de Lucía appropriated the Peruvian cajón to turn it into what is now the flamenco cajón because when it happened, in Spain in the seventies, those things were not talked about. Today, the way in which Rodríguez approaches other places is very different. To begin with, he knew from the beginning of a journey that has lasted 10 years that to see things differently he needed new tools. And he invented the flamenco tres: an instrument between the jonda guitar and the Cuban tres that was built for him by the luthier Andrés Domínguez, who has spent four decades putting together sonantas for Paco de Lucía, Ricardo Niño and Raimundo Amador. And with this 12-string instrument, placing the lowest string below and the highest string above, he mixed the son, the guajira and the music of the American cultivated fields with the tanguillos from Cádiz, the cantes de trilla or the fandangos from Huelva. Rodríguez has not invented the cantes de ida and vuelta, those that were forged in the arrivals and departures between the Havana or Mexican ports with those of Cádiz. What he has done is show that these cantes, more than distant relatives, are first cousins.

With his tres flamenco he sat next to Sirifo Kouyaté, a griot (one of the main families of troubadours in Senegal), to mark with him a Suite for kora and jaws, which mixes the passion attributed to flamenco (“You protect my red-hot sweat, I sweat your heat of salt and fever”) with the sweetness of a traditional instrument like the kora, and turning a love song into a lullaby for adults He adopted the same attitude when he jumped to the Caribbean, with Haitian musicians like Paul Beaubrun. And in Mexico, with groups like Mono Blanco, Son de Madera, Macuiles and Sonex, with whom their fandangos from Huelva mixed with harps and marimbulas as if it had always been that way. That is what he means when he says that creation is the mother of tradition and not the other way around.

The good thing about this work is that it has several levels of listening, dancing and reading. For those who understand and want to delve deeper, there is information of great value. And whoever just wants to enjoy will not lack compass. It can be perceived from the first song, ‘De vuelta a casa’, perfectly chosen because in that first track everything that is The electrical reason: you can hear Africa, you can smell the Caribbean, Andalusia is there (very especially in the electrifying bulería ‘Yo voy buscando el poeta’), it invites you to dance, and it is in itself a hypnotic journey with which to abandon yourself to destiny, since the whole work is impregnated with that vital pessimism so typical of flamenco. A tragic sense of life that is not expressed with languor, but with verve.

So this Flemish artist, until now without a nickname, has one from another continent: Kulu Kan Fato. He means “the madman of the mountain”; The Malian musician Toumani Diabaté played it for Rodríguez and gives the title to the seventh cut of the album. An instrumental cut in which the initial percussion is reminiscent of the sea. A sea, more than invented, united: the Afro-Andalusian Caribbean sea, one in which Rodríguez mixes all the “betrayals” that unite us.

