Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Today, the French national team received two happy news, before facing Poland tomorrow, Tuesday, in the third and final match of the first round of the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024).

The first news concerns midfield star Eduardo Camavinga, the Spanish player for Real Madrid, who played only 19 minutes during the first match against Austria (1-0), while he did not play in the second match against the Netherlands (0-0), due to being injured during a friendly match he played. “The Roosters” against the Paderborn team, where the French national team was staying, the day after the first match, and he was forced to leave the field, and Warren Zaire-Emery took his place in the Paris Saint-Germain midfield.

The team’s medical staff placed an “ice bag” on his injured right foot as a precaution, and although he was able to participate in the second match against the Netherlands national team, the technical staff led by coach Didier Deschamps preferred to rest him.

L’Equipe newspaper revealed that Camavinga trained normally today with the rest of his teammates, which means he could participate in tomorrow’s match against Poland, if the technical staff deems it so.

The other happy news concerns the first team’s star and captain, Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose during his team’s first match against the Austria national team, as the “spoiled Bondi boy” participated in group training wearing a protective face mask, and is expected to participate in the Poland match tomorrow.

The Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network reported that Deschamps preferred not to risk bringing on the team captain during the last Netherlands match, as long as the match was not decisive in qualifying for the second round, but he may reconsider and decide to include him from the beginning of the Poland match, in the hope of winning and ensuring the top spot in the group.