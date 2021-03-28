Astana (AFP)

France, the defending champion, compensated for stumbling at home at the start of its 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw with Ukraine, by winning today «Sunday» in Astana over its host Kazakhstan 2-0 in the second round of the fourth group competitions.

Pending its match on Wednesday against Bosnia, which will be its last before contesting the European Cup finals postponed for a year until next summer due to the Corona virus, France appeared at a good level in Astana and raised its score well-deserved to four points.

Didier Deschamps’ men, who are awaiting a tough task next summer, were the top in the continental finals, after they were drawn by the German rivals and defending champion Portugal, in addition to Hungary, the group was temporarily three points ahead of Bosnia in front of Finland, Bosnia and Ukraine.

The leaders of each of the ten groups qualify for the World Cup finals, in addition to three other teams through a play-off extension.

The “roosters”, by winning, kept their record free of loss for the 15th match in a row in official competitions with 12 wins to 3 draws, since their last defeat by Turkey with two clean goals on June 8, 2019, and the French national team equaled its own record between 1990 and 1991 by winning for the time. The seventh straight away from home.

Deschamps started the first meeting of the French against Kazakhstan with a completely different lineup from the Ukraine match, as he made nine substitutions, most notably Paul Pogba as a key player and keeping Paris Saint-Germain’s top scorer Kylian Mbappe on the bench, giving Anthony Martial, Thomas Lemar and Osman Dembele to support Antoine Griezmann, who kept his position. After he was the owner of the first round match goal.

According to “Opta” statistics, Griezmann participated in the last 46 matches for France, something that no player has achieved since World War II. Dembele also participated for the first time in more than two and a half years.

Similar to Wednesday’s match against Ukraine, when Griezmann put the world champions in the lead after 19 minutes, Deschamps’s men also hit early in Astana and opened the scoring after 20 minutes through Dembele with a ground shot from inside the area after a beautiful technical move and a pass from Martial.

Despite its absolute advantage, the French national team was unable to consolidate its progress to ensure that a similar scenario to meet Ukraine was not repeated, until the 44th minute, when defender Sergei Malley relieved Deschamps’s nerves by gifting him the “roosters” with his head by mistake in his country’s goal after a corner from the left side.

The French national team continued its preference in the second half and Deschamps made several changes to the squad in the middle of it, most notably the participation of Mbappe, who managed to get a penalty kick after being handicapped in the area, and he made it himself, but the home goalkeeper Alexander Mokin brilliantly responded to his attempt in the 75th minute.