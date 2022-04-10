Brooklyn 7th, Cleveland 8th, Atlanta 9th and Charlotte 10th. The first 4 games of the last day of the regular season define the Play-In scenario in the East, tangled up to this arrival in the sprint. Brooklyn and Cleveland will play Tuesday for 7th place, Atlanta and Charlotte on Wednesday for the right to challenge the underdog for 8th place on Friday. Here’s what happened in the 4 games.

Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks 114-130

Danilo Gallinari shines in the victory of Atlanta (43-39) in Houston (20-62), good for keeping the 9th place in the East and the advantage of the field over Charlotte in the first match of the Play-In. The last remaining blue in the NBA bites with 26 points, hitting 6/8 from the arc. Against the worst team in the West, the Hawks argue the reasons: Young (28 points and 11 assists, second ever to close a season with the maximum total points and total winning passes, even if curiously he is not the leader in the averages of any of these categories) manages the attack that hits first with Capela and then with Gallo, digging the decisive furrow well before the rest. Atlanta is now playing the season in the next two games: given the conditions, not entering the main draw of the playoffs would be a failure. A double win is worth crossing with Miami. Houston thinking about the future will instead enjoy the final act of 2021-22 by Jalen Green, the second choice in the Draft which he greets with 41 points. 2022-23 with the Rockets belongs to him.

Houston: Green 41 (10/15, 4/11, 9/11 tl), Porter 26, Mathews 14. Rebounds: Porter 8. Assists: Sengun 8.

Atlanta: GALLINARI (26 (3/6, 6/8, 2/2 tl), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in 32 ‘. Young 28 (6/13, 4/7, 4/4 tl), Hunter 22, Capela 18. Rebounds: Capela 13. Assist: Young 11. See also US sports compact: what you missed in the night in the NBA, NFL and NHL

Cleveland Cavaliers-Milwaukee Bucks 133-115

Cleveland (44-38) gets rid of Milwaukee (51-31) without problems to take the 8th place which is worth the rendezvous with Brooklyn on Tuesday in the first act of the Play-In East. Race decided immediately: Cleveland starts with a 14-0 run and at the first siren she is 46-20 ahead, driven by 18 points by Kevin Love (the best with 32 points) and 11 by Darius Garland. Evan Mobely also did well, still running in, protagonist under the basket with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee had raised the white flag before the start, keeping out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton among others (Jrue Holiday just played 8 “to get to a rich bonus provided for in his contract) and actually playing with only 6 men: the best it was Mamukelashvili, 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Thanasis, Giannis’ brother, who reached 27 The goal of the champions is to be ready for the playoffs: to find out who they will start against, however, we still have to wait.

Cleveland: Love 32 (2 (5, 8/11, 4/6 tl), Markkanen 23, Mobley 18. Rebounds: Mobely 10, Love 10. Assists: Rondo 13

Milwaukee: Mamukelashvili 28 (8/13, 2/5, 6/6 tl), T. Antetokounmpo 27, Nwora 24. Rebounds: Mamukelashvili 13. Assist: Wigginton 8.

Charlotte Hornets-Washington Wizards 124-108

Charlotte (43-39) does her duty and folds Washington (35-47) in the second half, for a victory that serves to greet her fans with a smile at the end of the regular season but it is not enough to disengage from 10th place in the East: to enter the playoffs as number 8 and face Miami, the Hornets will have to beat Atlanta on the road first and then the loser from Brooklyn-Cleveland. Against Washington, who already out of everything has left the big names to rest relying on Rui Hachimura (21 points), Charlotte has lived on the talent of Terry Rozier (25 points) and LaMelo Ball (24, 10 rebounds and 9 assists): they will still be they have to make a difference to bring the Hornets to the playoffs.

Charlotte: Rozier 25 (5/9, 5/9), Ball 24, McDaniels 14, Thomas 14. Rebounds: Ball 10. Assists: Ball 9

Washington: Hachimura 21 (8/15, 1/4, 2/2 tl), Kispert 20, Gafford 13. Rebounds: Gill 8. Assist: Satoransky 9

