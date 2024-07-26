SDCC is a stage where everything we love receives important updates and announcements, in 2024 it was reported that Rooster Fighter will receive an anime adaptation, so if you love chickens or are into furry stuff, this is YOUR story.

The anime of Rooster Fighter will be in charge of Adult Swim from whom we already expect the title of Uzumaki Yuji Ito’s anime that has been delayed for a couple of years now, but finally announces its debut —check out the information here The premiere of the Uzumaki anime is still far away according to statements by its author —and of Rick and Morty The Animation —check out details of what you can expect here Rick and Morty: The Anime – What can you expect after Justin Roiland’s departure? What expectations can you have for the new project? —.

We are witnessing the emergence of a new hero: Keiji wants to avenge his little sister and will have several fights – hopefully a very different journey to Maria Fernanda Ampuero’s title – but it will definitely be full of “cockfights.”

The anime will be based on the manga written and illustrated by Shu Sakuratani, who already announced on his personal X account the emotion and gratitude he feels, along with his comment a small teaser was released that will allow us to take a look at the animations full of electricity of Rooster Fighter.

Currently, the manga of Rooster Fighter There are seven volumes in circulation. The author’s comment follows:

“‘Rooster Fighter’ is finally becoming an anime! “Ever since I became a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. Therefore, I cannot express how happy I am to see my dream come true! This is all thanks to the continued support of my readers and the contributions of Hero and VIZ Media. I extend my gratitude to all of you.”

“Rooster Fighter” will be made into an anime!!!!!!!!!

Finally, I can let you know this great news!!!!!! My long-cherished dream has come true.

It’s all thanks to everyone who supported me.

So, how excited are you? We’re going to see a new hero!

What is Rooster Fighter about?

Panini describes the series as follows:

“Kenji the Rooster continues his journey of justice to avenge his sister, Sara, who was devoured by a Kiju. His encounter with a mysterious hen named Elizabeth brings him even closer to his goal! This is the story of how a rooster saved the world!

The manga is edited and published by Panini, each issue costs around 139 MXN and you can buy it here.

