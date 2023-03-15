Pursue gun-threatening criminals, knowing that you could be on your own at any moment. In a wild west chase in Rijsbergen in Brabant, dozens of officers felt abandoned by their own employer last Thursday. One of them is now ringing the bell. “This could have turned into a hostage situation or worse.”
#Roosje #powerless #agent #Wild #West #chase #Brabant #change
Parliamentary elections | Valtonen implied that the coalition can be flexible about the threshold question – he later elaborated on his speech
Policy|Election of the parliamentOrpo has said that the coalition will only participate in the government, which balances expenses and income...
Leave a Reply