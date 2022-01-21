The monument to the 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt, which depicts the American leader on a horse and an African and an Indian walking next to him, was dismantled, the newspaper reports on January 20 The Washington Post.

A statue of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, was removed from its position outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Wednesday night.

The decision to remove the statue was made back in June 2020 after a wave of protests against racism began across the United States, caused by the death of African American George Floyd. Then the statue caused a heated debate in New York: many considered it a symbol of racism and colonialism.

In a statement, then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio noted that the museum had asked for the Roosevelt equestrian statue to be removed because the black and Indian are presented as if they were “enslaved and racially inferior.”

In June 2021, the House of Representatives of the US Congress supported a bill that would require the removal of all 12 statues of supporters of the Confederate states of the southern states, as well as monuments to those who advocated for slavery in the country, from the Capitol.

The bill also calls for the removal of a bust of Judge Roger Taney, who issued the so-called Dred Scott Judgment in 1857, which prohibited blacks from obtaining US citizenship, regardless of their status. It is to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the first black Justice of the US Supreme Court. The initiative was supported by 285 congressmen, 120 opposed.

In December 2020, it was reported that a statue of General Robert E. Lee, Commander-in-Chief of the Confederate Army during the American Civil War (1861–1865), was being dismantled at the Capitol building.

During the American Civil War, soldiers from the slave-owning south, known as Confederates, fought the northerners. They lost the war and slavery was abolished.

Since the beginning of June 2020, protests have been held in the United States after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. The activists, among other things, destroyed monuments to historical figures they believed were racists.