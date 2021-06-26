Luckily for Frank de Boer, the Oranje have Memphis Depay, a great protagonist along with Dumfries in the group stage. One that must be taken as it is, because talent is equal to the ability to amaze.

Draw in hand, Frank de Boer's Holland could have the chance to reach the semifinals. The round of 16 against the Czech Republic is not such an insurmountable obstacle, nor could a quarter-final against the winner of Wales-Denmark be. Not bad for a national team that arrived at these European Championships with more doubts than certainties, between the absence of Van Dijk, the no to Cillessen a few hours after the delivery of the lists and the fluctuating seasons of an important player like Van de Beek. But luckily the Oranje have Memphis Depay, great protagonist together with Dumfries of the group stage. One that must be taken as it is, because talent is equal to the ability to amaze.

PUNISHMENT – And not only on the pitch, on the contrary. The Daily Mail reports a story told by Wayne Rooney that perfectly explains what type the Dutchman is, who will wear the Barcelona shirt from next season. Wazza met Depay at the time of United, who bought him in 2015 for 30 million euros on the recommendation of Louis Van Gaal, even entrusting him with the iconic number 7 shirt. But if anyone thought that the presence of a compatriot on the bench would help Depay, he misunderstood. Rooney says that at the end of 2015, after a sensationally wrong goal in a match against Stoke City, Van Gaal decides to punish the center forward: first he replaces him at half-time and then sends him the next day to play a game with the reserve team. .

ROLLS ROYCE – And Rooney, as an experienced player, gives advice to his colleague, famous for an at least … flashy look. “I told him look, these are tough environments, don’t show up there with all your branded stuff.” Anyone who imagines Depay took Wazza at his word has not yet figured out who we are talking about … “He arrived at the reserve team game in his Rolls Royce, wearing a leather jacket and a cowboy hat. And I thought ‘ but what is it for? ‘”. To express himself and his overflowing personality, which often led to head-on clashes with his technicians (not least Rudi Garcia in Lyon). But when he does what he knows how to do on the pitch, the Dutch are fine with that too …

