10th place WAYNE ROONEY – 37,500 searches Born in Liverpool and raised in Everton, he had his peak of performance during his years with Manchester United. In 2020 he was a player and coach of Derby County at the same time, before becoming a full-time manager last January, following the sacking of Philip Cocu. At that point, he hung up his shoes.

Rooney and “the cleats to hurt Chelsea’s opponents”: it’s a storm

Wayne Rooney caused a sensation with the confession released to Sky Sport, which finds him guilty of playing “dirty” during the 2006 game against Chelsea. On that occasion, in fact, put on his shoes “long metal studs” because he wanted try to injure some opponent of the Blues, set for the conquest of the Premier League.

There Football Association stepped in and asked the then striker for clarification Manchester United, now manager of Derby County. Compounding the words of the 36-year-old former English striker is the fact that a tackle of him forced the Chelsea defender, John Terryto leave the field early and celebrate the title on crutches, after the 3-0 victory.

“We knew that if he had won Chelsea, they would have won the championship, so I replaced the plastic metal-tipped cleats I’ve always worn, with long metal cleats that were allowed but which I knew. in tackling they would have allowed me to go down hard and I did”Rooney said. “John Terry left the stadium on crutches, I left a hole in his foot and a few weeks later I asked him to get my cleat back …”.

Now Rooney takes a risk: in 2002 Roy Keane, former Manchester United midfielder, was in fact suspended for five games after admitting in his autobiography that he intentionally caused the injury of Manchester City midfielder Inge Haaland in a 2001 derby.

