The relationship between Rooney and Sir Alex Ferguson was quite complicated. The Scotsman strongly wanted the striker in his Manchester United, but he never hid the difficulties in handling a boy with more than a few problems off the pitch. But even when more football topics were discussed, things didn’t go very well. In documentary about him, simply titled “Rooney”, Wazza tells of when, after some important transfers by the club, he had to renew with United. So, the attacker went to ask about the future from … The Boss. Which, needless to say, is not that he took very well the fact that his footballer had arrived with an inquisitive spirit …

REQUESTS – “The club had just offered me a five-year renewal, but we had sold Carlos Tevez, we had sold Cristiano Ronaldo, so I just wanted to be reassured about the new arrivals, as they wanted me to join United for the next five years. Who are we taking? to improve? Or do we want to build the team for the next two or three years and win in the following ones? “. Fairly legitimate questions, but it is never a good idea to ask yourself in a way that is not very deferential towards the Scotsman. Which in fact … immediately switches to the hair dryer. “I was telling him exactly that and Sir Alex tells me to get out of his office!” See also América receives an offer from the Premier League for Pedro Aquino

LITTLE RESPECTED – Predictable reaction and that Rooney … also understands. “We are probably talking about the best coach of all time, with a little boy who comes into his office and asks him how he intends to manage the club … From that point of view I understand, he probably felt little respected, but I was thinking from a point of view. personal view. If you want me to sign for five years, I need to know what the plan is, who we’re buying, I needed answers and that’s why all this happened. ” And Wazza’s questions then … made sense. “From then on things got complicated and if we look a few years ahead, most Manchester United fans will agree with me. They started asking the same questions I was asking years before, because I had I understood in advance what direction the club was taking… “. Which still didn’t save him from yet another … hair dryer. See also VIDEO / Diletta's holidays: sun and pampering with her Brando

