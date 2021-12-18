Cabins for rest have appeared on the second floor of the Moscow Vnukovo airport. This was announced on Saturday, December 18 Telegram-channel “Architectural excesses”.

Before that, on the territory of Vnukovo, one could spend time in small capsules, now passengers are offered whole rooms. While waiting for departure, for a fee, you can change hard chairs for a soft sofa and watch TV.

Earlier, a reduction in prices in cafes at Moscow airports was recognized as impossible.