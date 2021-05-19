Since the beginning of 2021, rooms in 68 largest cities of Russia have risen in price by an average of 5 percent, and in resort regions, their cost has increased by 16 percent, follows from the materials of the federal portal World of Apartments received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

According to analysts, the average room in Moscow is currently worth 3.2 million rubles, in the Moscow region – 1.4 million, in St. Petersburg – 2.2 million. In general, from January to mid-May, this type of housing has risen in price in 57 cities out of 68, in nine it has fallen in price, in two cities price tags have not changed.

The biggest increase in the price of a room was in Sochi and Sevastopol (plus 16 percent), Cherepovets (15 percent), Kaliningrad (14 percent), Kurgan and Ulyanovsk (13 percent). In Magnitogorsk, St. Petersburg and Vladimir, they rose by 12 percent.

“Rooms are not the most popular format for urban real estate, mostly people tend to buy a separate apartment,” experts say. – Therefore, prices for them are growing at a slower pace than for other types of housing. So, for the whole of 2019, they rose in price across the country by 2 percent, for the whole of 2020 – by 0.6 percent. But this year, in just 4.5 months, they have already managed to add 5 percent – this is due to an unprecedented rise in prices in the secondary housing market as a whole. “

Earlier it became known that the Russians rushed to buy rooms in St. Petersburg. At the end of March, the cheapest private room in the city was on sale for 760 thousand rubles. This is a 10-meter lot located in a 240-meter communal apartment in Kronstadt, on Anchor Square.

