Holiday park operator Roompot wants to take over competitor Landal Greenparks. The two parties are in advanced talks for a takeover. Which reports Roompot Thursday. The company currently has more than two hundred parks and holiday locations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and Spain. Landal has parks in a hundred locations, mainly in Northern and Central Europe. With the takeover, Roompot wants to grow in the European market for recreation companies.

Roompot has been owned by the American investment company KKR since last year. Roompot, originally from Zeeland, was acquired from the French investor PAI Partners for an undisclosed amount. The company is the second largest provider of holiday parks in Europe, the largest being Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs. The European number 1 position of Center Parcs is not endangered by the takeover.

Jobs

Roompot employs 2,100 employees, and Landal employs about 3,000. A spokesperson for Roompot was unable to say anything about any loss or creation of jobs. The acquisition still has to be approved by the Dutch and European competition councils if both works councils give the green light.

Jurgen Van Cutsem, CEO of Roompot, is enthusiastic about the intended takeover. “Landal GreenParks is a leading player with a very attractive portfolio. We see significant international growth potential in the joint development of our businesses.” Van Cutsem will head the new company.

Landal’s boss, Dirk Anbeek, also likes the takeover. “We believe in a next step for Landal and a further strengthening of our rental options by merging with Roompot. I am enthusiastic about the combination and look forward to a successful future for all involved.”