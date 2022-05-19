A majority in the House of Representatives believes that labor migrants should remain welcome in the Netherlands, provided their living and working conditions improve. However, the European plan to allow new groups of migrants from Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt to work here has met with great resistance.

VVD and ChristenUnie want Minister Karien van Gennip of Social Affairs in Brussels to report that the Netherlands will not cooperate with the European Commission’s proposal. The Commission is calling for more legal migration from countries outside the EU, in order to counteract the shortage on the labor market.

However, the two ruling parties speak of a ‘bad and ill-considered’ plan. The question is, for example, where these people should live. “We should not try to fix something in the short term that will cause much bigger problems in the long term,” said VVD MP Zohair El Yassini in a debate on labor migration.

Strawberries and pears

The CDA is also against ‘bringing new groups this way’. The SGP even speaks of an ‘unworldly’ proposal, although the party does wonder who will then ‘pick our strawberries and pears’. SP, PVV and JA21 are also fiercely opposed to the European proposal; they even believe that the Netherlands should not bring in any labor migrants at all. The SP believes that the conditions must first be improved: better housing and stricter enforcement. The right-wing parties also think that all vacancies that are open can be filled by people who are already in the Netherlands. “A country that is not able to put up its own walls has taken the wrong turn,” said Joost Eerdmans (JA21). See also Macron and Erdogan seek to mediate in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine



Quote

A country incapable of building its own walls has taken the wrong turn Joost Eerdmans, JA21 Minister Van Gennip also says he is ‘not enthusiastic’ about the European Commission’s proposal. However, she does not say whether the Netherlands will actively oppose it. The government has yet to take a position on this. She does think that Brussels should never force EU countries to admit migrant workers from outside the EU. That is what they are responsible for and it must remain ‘intact’, says Van Gennip.

Room not for ban

In his annual report, the Inspector-General of the Labor Inspectorate recently argued that the population of the Netherlands should not grow any further, because the problems caused by labor migration are growing over our heads. The inspector called the situation ‘mopping up with the tap’, and states that the lusts of labor migration end up with companies and employment agencies, while the burden is on society.

However, it appears that a ban on the arrival of European labor migrants is going too far for a majority of the House of Representatives. According to VVD member El Yassini, it is a misconception to think that the Netherlands can do without it: “Anyone who says we can do without labor migration will come home from a cold fair. But there is a difference between 20,000 and 200,000 labor migrants per year.”





VVD and D66 clash



Quote

I’m done with the bullshit Senna Maatoug (GreenLeft) In the debate, the VVD clashed with government partner D66. The democrats are the only major party that does take a positive view of the European Commission’s plan. According to D66 MP Romke de Jong, the discussion about labor migration is not being conducted properly: labor migration is not a goal in itself, but offers opportunities, he believes. “There are advantages, but also snags.” According to De Jong, it should be more about that. For example, in order to ensure that the Netherlands has sufficient technicians and other skilled workers, it is also necessary to look beyond the European borders, according to him.

Like the SP, PvdA and GroenLinks believe that tackling abuses now has the highest priority. Although a stricter approach has been announced, in their view there is far too little enforcement and it takes far too long before, for example, rogue employment agencies are thwarted. GroenLinks MP Senna Maatoug is ‘done with the bullshit’ and demands action to combat exploitation.

