The entire nation needs to switch to electric cars and speed up a bit. It is of course too bizarre for words that you drive a car with a dirty combustion engine. There are various incentives to switch left and right. As is often the case with new technology, it is never perfect the first time. Although: my neighbor has had a Tesla Model 3 Performance for years. Faster than anything on the road and already driven 240,000 km without a single problem, with a range more favorable than my old Audi A6 (but you can't say that of course).

But of course that is N=1. In general, there are a few disadvantages to an electric car. At least, mainly due to their lead-heavy batteries. Just think: the long charging time, the small operating radius, the enormous size, the gargantuan weight: it is all due to the battery.

Tolerance policy for electric company cars

And that weight came up yesterday, courtesy of the BBB. You know, the party says exactly what you want to hear, without being able to convert it into a motion. Well, that image can immediately be thrown into the waste paper bin (after all, we are sustainable), because we can continue to drive heavy electric commercial vehicles.

We're going to explain it briefly. Mark 'Mad Marky' Harbers wants the policy regarding company cars to be very clear. There is currently a tolerance policy for electric commercial vehicles. They are very heavy and the combined weight actually requires a different driver's license. If Harbers were to continue, it would mean that the electric commercial vehicles could be driven by (much) fewer people.

The chamber – led by the BBB – put a stop to this. Because you want people to drive electric vans. BBB member Claudia van Zanten came up with the proposal and it received a large majority in the House of Representatives. Congratulations, Claudia! The tolerance policy was actually supposed to expire on July 1, 2024, but that is not going to happen now.

Clarity!

This is good news for the industry, at least for the companies that already drive large electric commercial vehicles. Of course, the policy of tolerance is and will remain. In general, companies also have a future policy and it is useful to know what the government's current direction is. This toleration is a temporary measure. Such a company car lasts longer than a Minister of Finance (especially if it is a VVD member), so it is still not a final solution.

Minister Harbers is currently in discussions with the European Commission to look at a third driving license directive. For the record: almost all European countries have a tolerance policy for this very specific but obvious problem.

