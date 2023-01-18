The House is deeply divided about the government’s plan to relax the rules for the sale of heavier medicines. Opponents fear that the medicines will end up on the shelves everywhere, but Minister Kuipers says he will only legislate for what has been happening in practice for some time.

Medications such as ibuprofen, diclofenac and hay fever pills are now only available in pharmacies or drugstores due to their heavier nature. For fear of misuse, until now, according to the law, an expert had to be physically present for advice, so that only a chemist or pharmacist could sell it.

In practice, this information is often provided online or by telephone, until the Council of State called a halt to this in 2020 because it would not be legally allowed. D66 minister Ernst Kuipers now also wants to regulate this in law. “We adapt the law to the practice,” says Kuipers.

Large chains such as supermarkets or petrol stations have already indicated that they will also consider selling medicines after the amendment to the law. Albert Heijn, for example, already did this until it was called back in 2020. They can then employ one druggist who can provide digital advice for all stores, making it profitable to sell these medicines. Online sales will also be legally possible, as long as there is someone to ask for advice.

Hay fever pill

VVD, D66 and PVV see something in these plans. “If you walk in the woods and suffer from hay fever, it is only logical that you can just get a hay fever pill there,” said PVV MP Fleur Agema. This means that the legislative amendment has so far achieved 75 seats, just one short of passing the House of Representatives.

Fierce opponents are MPs Joba van den Berg (CDA) and Maarten Hijink (SP). They see the story very differently from Kuipers and hope to get an amendment passed that prevents the amendment of the law. According to them, the safety of medication use is at stake if there is no proper information. There is also a lot of support for this from across the House; from PvdA to FvD join the petitioners, with a total of 58 seats.

The opponents fear that all kinds of shops, from hardware stores to gas stations, will soon also want to offer the medicines. D66 MP Rens Raemakers refuted this argument: that did not happen en masse before the Council of State whistled back at the ministry.

ChristenUnie, Denk, and the member Gündogan are still floating. GroenLinks Member of Parliament Lisa Westerveld has not yet decided either: she speaks of ‘major dilemmas’ between security and availability. Each of these parties can make the difference to form a majority. This will be voted on next Tuesday or a week later.

