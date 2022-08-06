Room air | Indoor air that is too dry can ruin the parquet before its time – There is a solution to the situation that “few people use, even if it’s worth it”

Too dry indoor air can insidiously ruin the parquet. There is an easy solution to the situation that few people think of.

Autumn approaching, many homes are already preparing for cooler weather. When the heating season starts, it’s good to remember that the humidity level of the room air changes at the same time.

Air humidity affects the parquet floor, after all, the parquet is made of wood. Wood is a hygroscopic material, meaning it absorbs and releases moisture. In other words, the wooden floor lives according to the seasons and air humidity: in humid air it expands, in dry air it shrinks.