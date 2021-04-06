There is practically no Argentine who, at this point, does not say that he is tired of the crack. They all speak against it. Now, for those who really want to end those differences – which do nothing but sinks – here is a humble idea: military for the obligatory nature of room 3 in kindergarten.

Yes, it is clear: the subject is not going to generate crowd passion. It will not achieve peak audiences in any medium. But he has two points in his favor. First is a central issue for the future development of society and the country. And second, both the previous and current governments agree in postulating that is among their priorities regarding educational policies.

The newest thing in this regard were the statements of the current Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta, who pointed out that the mandatory nature of the room 3 is among the main guidelines of your portfolio for the post-pandemic.

Let us remember that this issue was also one of the battlehorses in Macri’s campaign in 2015. And that it partially fulfilled. In March 2016, he sent a bill to Congress to make the 3-year ward mandatory. But the project He did not even pass the Senate, where he slept for many years.

That is, we all agree, on one side and the other of the crack, but the issue does not advance. That is why it would not be bad to military it and go here some arguments:

Various studies show that the more years the boys study in the garden, the better results they obtain later in their educational trajectory and in his adult life in general. In addition, from the neurosciences it was proven, some time ago, that 80% of brain development occurs in the first 3 years of life. And from the economy, other studies showed that the garden is one of the investments with the highest return: for every dollar allocated, you get up to 17 in the long term.

It will be necessary to understand that the mandatory nature of a law, in itself, will not work magic, but it will Any citizen may sue the State if it does not offer the service, and this prompts governments to make it possible.

There are examples: the 5 room has been mandatory since 1993 and is now almost universalized in the country. Room 4 became compulsory in 2014 and thereafter expanded steadily.

There is no more egalitarian politics than adding kindergartens. Today, poor children, from the provinces with fewer resources, have the least access to a quality 3 room. In any case, they go to nursing homes that are not part of an educational program.

Now why didn’t the 3 room law advance? Those in the know say that it was due to the resistance of some provinces, which are the ones that, in the last resort, will have to sustain the teaching positions that are created, even when the new school buildings are built by the Nation.

It is good that Minister Trotta now takes the issue as a priority. It will be necessary to see how much of a priority it will be, also, for the provinces when they have to accompany in Congress.

