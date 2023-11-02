Rookie Test in Bahrain

The long pursuit of Valentino Rossi at the 24 hours of Le Mans it takes a further, important step forward. In fact, on Sunday, on the occasion of Rookie Test organized by the WEC in Bahrain to ‘train’ the various rookies, the nine-time world motorcycling champion will also take to the track. The test session will take place the day after the last round of the endurance championship, which will end on Saturday with the Bahrain 8 Hours.

Rossi will take to the track with the LMP2 category car set up by his team, the Belgian WRT with which this year Rossi took part in the GT World Challenge Europe and achieved victory in one of the two races of the Petit Le Mans, the ‘preparatory’ event for the 24 hours which is held on the Circuit de the Sarthe on the same weekend. Together with Rossi, the multiple Fanatec GT champion Charles Weerts will also take to the track with the same car.

A big name to add to the list; Valentino Rossi will take part in the WEC Rookie test 🇧🇭 The Doctor will be driving the Team WRT LMP2 car on Sunday.#WEC #WECRookies | @ValeYellow46 pic.twitter.com/OPAdaXNZjH — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) November 2, 2023

Towards Le Mans

The chances of seeing the #46 on track next year in the endurance classic are therefore growing, which Rossi has never hidden from being one of the main objectives of his new automotive career. In this 2023 the Doctor also took his first victory in GT World Challenge Europe, but in Sprint races.

Success, needless to say, arrived on the home circuit of Misano in mid-July. The seven-time MotoGP world champion finished fifth in the overall standings in the Sprint Cup and 15th in the Endurance Cup, achieving a best result of sixth place in the 24 hours of Spa.