JB Bickerstaff The Cavs regained their winning pulse in Memphis despite missing Colin Sexton with an ankle injury. Sexton is the team’s leading scorer so far this season with 25.1 points per game. In his absence (and in that of Garland and Love) Andre Drummond stood out with a double-double (22 + 15), Cedi Osman (16 + 5 + 7) and Larry Nance Jr., who scored 18 points and reached 400 robberies in his career with the 3 tonight.

But the real hero of the night was Isaac Okoro, the guard the Cavs picked at No. 36 in the last draft. Okoro starred in the two plays that decided the game, the first one with controversy. With 34 seconds left and the Cavs one up, Okoro put a big block on Tyus Jones that the umpires called a foul. JB Bickerstaff, visiting coach, asked for the revision and after seeing the video the referees decided to change their decision. In the next attack, Okoro himself was going to finish it with a mate 10.6 seconds from the end that put 90-93 on the scoreboard. “Isaac understands that there are many ways one can influence to win a match, especially in the clutch time. The way he looked for that cap … If we weren’t in January, we would be talking about this cap for a long time. It was phenomenal, “explained Bickerstaff.

The Grizzlies, who continue to miss Ja Morant, had their best man in Valanciunas with 17 points and 10 rebounds. But despite the double-double, the Lithuanian was not happy after the final whistle: “It was a really bad game for us. We need to turn the situation around. Play better in attack and defense. We do our best, myself included. “.