US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

In an interview with ABC News in which she took responsibility for security failures during former President Donald Trump’s rally but said she would not resign, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the agency did not put agents on the roof where the attacker was because the structure is “sloping.”

Asked why Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter (who was killed at the scene), was able to climb onto a roof that offered a great view of the stage or why there were no officers there, Cheatle replied that the structure was tilted at its highest point and that it was considered “a safety factor” in the decision not to place an officer there.

“This particular building has a sloped roof at the highest point and so, you know, there is a safety factor that would be considered there, that we wouldn’t want to put someone on a sloped roof and so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building from the inside,” the director said.

The Secret Service has come under fire for security lapses during Trump’s Pennsylvania rally last Saturday (13), in which the former president and two others were injured and an audience member was shot dead by Crooks.

President Joe Biden has ordered an independent investigation into the case, and the U.S. House and Senate have opened inquiries.